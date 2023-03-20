Bigma: Russian troops destroyed pillboxes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kamenka with the fire of the Shturm anti-tank complex

The head of the press center of the Yug group, Ivan Bigma, said that the Russian military had destroyed long-term firing points (bunkers) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Kamenka, reports RIA News.

He said that in the Donetsk direction in the area of ​​​​the village north of Donetsk, the crew of the Shturm-S anti-tank missile system of the artillery formation of the Southern Military District identified and struck at the indicated positions.

Bigma also said that an artillery regiment during a counter-battery battle destroyed a firing position and a 120-millimeter D-30 howitzer near Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from a Giacint-S self-propelled gun.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that seven Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the settlements of the Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) people’s republics, as well as in the Kherson and Kharkov regions.