Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Nebenzia announced the completion of the mobilization reserve in Ukraine

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Kyiv had no weapons of its own left. His words were published RIA News.

Nebenzya said that the situation is moving towards the completion of the mobilization reserve in Ukraine, and stressed that military countries can only use weapons supplied by NATO countries, since “there is practically no other.” He also pointed to the heavy losses of Kyiv in the conflict with Moscow.