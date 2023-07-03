Captain First Rank Dandykin announced the beginning of the second wave of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Veteran of hostilities, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin said that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) show that they have launched a second wave of counter-offensive, report “News”.

“The enemy has been conducting serious attacks for the second day. On weekends alone, he lost more than two battalions in the NVO zone. We can say that the second wave of the Ukrainian offensive has begun,” the military expert said.

According to him, the Russian attack on enemy headquarters on June 27, during which two Ukrainian generals and about 50 officers were killed, turned out to be extremely timely. Dandykin expressed confidence that over the next week the Armed Forces of Ukraine would send their reserves into battle, stressing that the Russian military was ready for this.

Earlier, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, explained the slow pace of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers with the success of Russian aviation.