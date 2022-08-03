Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vishnevetsky announced the attacks of the Ukrainian military on nuclear facilities

Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Vishnevetsky in an interview with RIA News said during a speech at the NPT Review Conference about cases of attacks by the Ukrainian military on the country’s nuclear facilities.

According to him, on March 4, Ukrainian saboteurs exchanged fire from a building adjacent to the Zaporozhye station, and on March 9, Ukrainians blew up a transmission line feeding the cooling system of a spent fuel storage facility located on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

According to him, the Russian Federation informed the IAEA about this.

Earlier, Vyshnevetsky said that there was a risk of provocations at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. In addition, according to him, the actions of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine do not threaten nuclear security, but, on the contrary, are aimed at protecting facilities from provocations, the risk of which exists.