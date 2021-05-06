Russia announced that the United States had lost the 20-year war in Afghanistan. This opinion was expressed by a member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in his Telegram-channel.

So he commented on the Pentagon’s statement that the withdrawal of troops is going according to plan.

“The US lost the 20-year war in Afghanistan. According to the plan, whether or not they capitulate to the Taliban does not matter anymore, ”the senator wrote.

Earlier it became known that the United States and the radical Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) are discussing the possibility of completing the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by mid-summer, and not by mid-September, as previously planned.

The official withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan began on May 1 and will last until September 11, although the actual withdrawal of troops began in April. US President Joe Biden explained this decision by his conviction that the military forces of the United States and European countries can neither create nor maintain a stable Afghan government.