The Ministry of Defense announced that Kyiv was preparing a provocation at the Kursk NPP

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun preparing an attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which could lead to a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe. This was warned by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova.

She also called on the UN, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other organizations to condemn the provocations being prepared by Ukraine. The diplomat recalled that such actions not only pose a threat to nuclear power plants, but also undermine the IAEA’s nuclear safety principles, formulated by the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

The entire international community must understand the danger that the neo-Nazi Kiev regime poses to the European continent. Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova stressed that attempts at intimidation and terror against regions and the international community must be decisively stopped through joint efforts.

The Ministry of Defense has promised a tough response in the event of an attack on the Kursk NPP

The Russian Defense Ministry responded to information about Kyiv’s preparations to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant by promising a tough response.

The department reported that the purpose of the provocation is to accuse the Russian Federation of “self-shelling” the facility in order to create grounds for striking Ukrainian nuclear power facilities, and also clarified that they regard the actions of the Ukrainian side as a direct and obvious violation of the UN International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism.

“If the Kyiv regime begins to implement criminal plans aimed at creating a man-made disaster in the European part of the continent with radioactive contamination of vast territories, tough military and military-technical countermeasures will be taken immediately,” the Russian Defense Ministry warned.

The situation around the Kursk NPP continues to deteriorate due to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The situation around the Kursk NPP continues to deteriorate due to the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev in a conversation with IAEA Director Rafael Grossi.

He noted that the actions of the Ukrainian military undermine the IAEA’s nuclear safety postulates, and invited the agency’s director general to visit the Kursk NPP and the satellite town of Kurchatov. Grossi, in turn, expressed his readiness to personally assess the situation around the Kursk NPP and, given the proximity of military action to it, to visit it.

Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and was heavily damaged.