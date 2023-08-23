Intelligence of the Russian Federation: about 10 percent of the negotiations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducted in foreign languages

About ten percent of negotiations in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are conducted in foreign languages, which is confirmed by radio intercepts. This was announced by a soldier of the electronic intelligence unit of Russia, reports RIA News.

According to him, first of all, this is the speech of foreigners from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, and the Czech Republic. The intercepts made it possible to establish that Western representatives mainly play the role of instructors, and also lead Ukrainian units into battle. However, it remains unclear whether they are regular military personnel or mercenaries.

In the Zaporozhye direction, Polish speech dominates, the intelligence officer specified. “The Poles are military personnel who not only take part in the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also directly participate in offensive operations together with the assault detachments of the Ukrainian troops,” he said.

Earlier, the Russian military revealed the presence of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Vuhledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).