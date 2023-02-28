Russian Defense Ministry announced US plans to carry out a provocation with psychotropic drugs in Ukraine

The United States plans to carry out a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals. This was stated by the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, his briefing is given in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense.

This is how the defense department reacted to the words of the former US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, who said that Moscow plans to use chemical weapons in the zone of a special military operation. According to Kirillov, the US countries expect that the world community will not be able to organize an effective investigation of their crimes, and that all the blame will be placed on Russia.

“In our opinion, preparation [к применению токсических химикатов] is in full swing. At the beginning of 2023, the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center planned to supply Ukraine with a large batch of personal protective equipment,” Kirillov said, stressing that they want to supply Kiev with over 55,000 sets of personal protective equipment, the same number of gas masks and 13,000 anti-chemical packages .

In addition, the planned deliveries included antidotes for a part of organophosphorus poisonous substances (600 thousand ampoules are supposed to be supplied) and anticonvulsants (3 million tablets) – according to the Ministry of Defense, they are given priority attention.

In October 2022, the Ministry of Defense announced that a provocation was being prepared in Kyiv to detonate a “dirty bomb”. In this regard, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu notified the heads of military departments of four countries about the threat – British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, French and US Defense Ministers Sebastian Lecornu and Lloyd Austin.

Subsequently, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he himself instructed Shoigu to call his colleagues and inform them of the danger. At the same time, the head of state stressed that Russia does not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, since it makes no political or military sense.