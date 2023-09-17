Nebenzya said that Lavrov will take part in a UN Security Council meeting with Zelensky

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. About it RIA News stated Russia’s permanent representative to the World Organization Vasily Nebenzya.

“Of course, Russia will take part in the upcoming high-level Security Council meeting on Ukraine, as in all previous Council meetings on this topic,” he said.

Vladimir Zelensky is expected to attend the event. Nebenzya previously commented on his plans to visit the UN, calling the upcoming Security Council meeting “another show.” According to him, the “output” from the meeting will be zero; the meeting itself is a politicized initiative of the West.