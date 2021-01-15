Russia is starting procedures to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows reconnaissance flights of the participating countries over each other’s territory. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the corresponding message is posted on website departments.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the US withdrawal from the agreement last year seriously upset the balance of interests of the participating countries. The ministry stressed that Moscow put forward various proposals to maintain the viability of the treaty, but they did not find a response from Washington’s allies who remained in the agreement.

“Due to the lack of progress in removing obstacles to the continuation of the Treaty in the new conditions, the Russian Foreign Ministry is authorized to announce the start of domestic procedures for the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the Don,” the statement said. Upon completion of the procedures, Russia will officially notify the depositary countries of the agreement: Canada and Hungary.

On November 22 last year, the United States withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty. The American side explained its position by the fact that Moscow allegedly does not comply with the points of the agreement. The White House also said that Russia monitored the whereabouts of US President Donald Trump during flights over the United States. Moscow denies Washington’s accusations.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. According to the document, the participating countries can make reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory in order to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties.