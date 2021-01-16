Russian scientists have prepared a plan for clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus in cancer patients. This was announced by Andrei Kaprin, Director General of the National Medical Research Center for Radiology, chief freelance oncologist of the Russian Ministry of Health. TASS…

According to him, the plan is currently being approved by the ethics committee. Specialists from the National Medical Research Center of Radiology, together with scientists from the Gamaleya Center, took part in its development.

Kaprin noted that in the near future, specialists will begin to select patients with cancer in the group to be vaccinated. The group of volunteers should include 250 people. The specialist added that the research will take about 6-7 months.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that 60 percent of the Russian population could be vaccinated against coronavirus in a year and called it a great achievement. Mass vaccination, she said, should be organized in such a way that by the beginning of the new epidemic season in the fall of 2021, Russians have already formed immunity to coronavirus.

Currently, two vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. Since December 5, the country has been vaccinated with Sputnik V