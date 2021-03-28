Russia is ready to provide diversified assistance to Egypt on the situation with a grounded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko said on Sunday, March 28.

The diplomat assured that in Moscow “they very much empathize with what is happening now in the Suez Canal.” The ambassador pointed out that the canal is “an important waterway for the whole world.”

“We hope that this problem will be overcome in the very near future, that the work of the channel will be restored, and, naturally, we are ready to provide our Egyptian friends with any possible assistance from our side,” he quotes “RIA News” the head of the Russian diplomatic mission.

Borisenko clarified that at the moment the Egyptian side has not received any requests for help at the official level.

Earlier on the same day, the head of the Suez Canal Department, Osama Rabia, on the air of the TV channel Al arabiya said Egypt would seek international assistance if assistance was needed to unload the ship.

As of Sunday, nearly 370 vessels, including 25 oil tankers, are awaiting passage through the Suez Canal. It has not yet been possible to remove the container ship from the shallows. Additional forces were sent to help in the area of ​​the incident – tugs Alp Guard and Carlo Magno.

At the same time, on the eve of the bow of the ship, it was possible to move a little from its place. This happened after on the same day, a few hours earlier, the stuck container ship was first slightly moved after more than 20 thousand tons of soil was removed from the emergency site.

Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground south of the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking traffic. The Japanese company Shohei Kisen, the ship’s operator, attributed the incident to strong winds.

Thus, on board the vessel there are more than 20 thousand heavy containers, which were transported from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is one of the largest vessels in its class: its length reaches 400 m, width – 59 m.