Russia is ready to extend the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3) and called on the United States to do so without artificial delays. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia, said this at a meeting of the first committee of the UN General Assembly. His words convey RIA News…

During the meeting, the diplomat made a statement by the head of the Russian delegation, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Ermakov.

He stressed that extending the treaty would be a smart move that would give time to think about further arms control measures.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov admitted that Moscow could agree to the US proposal to extend START III for less than five years.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START III) was signed in 2010 by the then presidents of Russia and the United States, Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama. The agreement came into force in 2011 and expires in February 2021.