Russia is ready to break off relations with the European Union if Brussels imposes sanctions on sensitive sectors of the Russian economy. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov, a fragment was published in his Telegram-channel.

“We proceed from the fact that we are ready [к разрыву отношений с Евросоюзом]if we see again, as we have already felt more than once, that sanctions are being imposed in some areas, which create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive areas, ”Lavrov said.

The minister stressed that Russia does not want to isolate itself from the rest of the world, but should not rule out such a development of events.

We must be prepared for this. If you want peace, prepare for war Sergey Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Earlier, he stated that the West is not going to reckon with the interests and position of the Russian state, but is only trying to use it in its own interests and subordinate it to its will, which is contrary to the goals and values ​​of Russia.

A day earlier, it became known about the introduction of new EU sanctions against the Russian Federation: they are planned to be introduced in the next month. According to sources close to the issue, there is a consensus on this issue between the countries of the European bloc.

The European Union may impose travel bans and freeze the assets of supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the protest in the case of Alexei Navalny (is the founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). This possibility is associated with the willingness of France and Germany to take such measures. At the same time, Paris and Berlin may abandon tougher sanctions: for example, against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and the Baltic states are already insisting on the imposition of sanctions. Reuters notes that if France and Germany agree, other EU countries are unlikely to be able to block this decision. Most likely, he will be finally adopted at a meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Ministers on February 22.

On February 7, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced the separation of Russia from the European Union. He explained that he had come to this conclusion after meeting with Lavrov and “a signal from the Russian authorities during this visit.” In his opinion, Moscow does not want to use the opportunity for a more constructive dialogue.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was surprised by this statement, noting that Borrell’s assessment of the results of his visit to Moscow contrasts with his own words said in Russia. Borrell later stressed that the key issue on which the EU differs from the Russian Federation is the Minsk agreements.

The European Union defends the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and calls for the implementation of the Minsk agreements Josep Borrell EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

According to the head of EU diplomacy, the implementation of the agreements reached in Minsk is a key condition for the normalization of relations with Russia.

Two days earlier, Moscow had announced the expulsion of three foreign diplomats for participating in unsanctioned rallies in support of Navalny. Diplomats from Poland, Sweden and Germany were summoned to the ministry and protested over their participation in unauthorized rallies on 23 January.