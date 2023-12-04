Izvestia: Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine on the territory of a Western country

Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, including on the territory of a Western country, said “Izvestia” high-ranking source.

According to the publication’s interlocutor, Moscow is not against negotiations with Kiev on the territory of a Western country, including Hungary. But the main thing is that the West and Ukraine are ready for a constructive conversation with Russia. “We are not going to run after anyone,” he emphasized.

At the same time, as Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told the publication, for now Kyiv strives to strictly follow the West’s instructions to fight until the last Ukrainian. He noted that Kyiv is “practically not subjective” and has forbidden itself to negotiate with Moscow, and the West is actually ensuring the continuation of the conflict and does not demonstrate a desire for dialogue.