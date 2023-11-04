Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Patrushev announced healthy forces in Ukraine “waiting in the wings”

There are healthy forces in Ukraine, they are now suppressed by the Kyiv authorities, but they are waiting in the wings. This was stated by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev during a speech at the marathon of the “Knowledge” society as part of the exhibition-forum “Russia”, reports TASS.

“I want to emphasize: healthy forces exist in Ukraine, but they are suppressed by the Kyiv neo-fascist government and are waiting in the wings. And they will pay off the executioners,” Patrushev said. According to him, “sooner or later the Poroshenkos, Zelenskys and other Yatsenyuks” will have to answer for crimes such as attempts to exterminate the Russian population of Donbass, for the tragedy in the House of Trade Unions in Odessa and for the Ukrainians who lost their lives in the fratricidal war.

Earlier, Patrushev spoke about a unique weapon that guarantees Russia’s security for years to come. He emphasized that in terms of nuclear missile weapons, the Russian Federation was far ahead of its competitors.