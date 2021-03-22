Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that the officials of the European Union (EU) have driven relations with Russia into a dead end. He wrote about this on his page in Facebook…

The politician noted that the EU headed for confrontation with Moscow “back in the days when your predecessors did not have the heart to call the Kiev Maidan a coup d’etat, and the Crimeans were the same Europeans as the Kosovars and northern Cypriots.”

The politician added that Russia lives in full compliance with civilizational standards. “When they protect those in need of help, not those seeking benefits, and when human decency is above Euro-Atlantic geopolitics, which is passed off as European values,” he wrote.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, accused Russia of taking a “course of confrontation” with Brussels. He also answered the question of why the EU does not change the principles of working with Russia if they do not bring results. In his opinion, Brussels still has old needs. For example, it is important for him to maintain relations with Moscow in the areas of energy and climate. However, their implementation depends on the circumstances.