Political scientist Markov: Russian authorities have a chance to pass a law banning niqabs

The discovery of a niqab – a traditional women’s Arab headdress – on one of the militants who committed a terrorist attack in Dagestan will allow the adoption of a scandalous law banning clothing that hides the face. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Sergei Markov in Telegram.

Earlier it became known that one of the terrorists planned to escape using a niqab.

In this regard, the Russian authorities have an “excellent chance” to ban niqabs, Markov said, adding that this could be done “soon.”

Earlier in Russian society there was controversy surrounding the ban on the niqab. The idea, initially expressed by the head of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia Valery Fadeev, was supported by State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveev. Some representatives of the Islamic clergy spoke out against it. Thus, the chairman of the Muslim community of the city of Khimki, Moscow region, Kamil Mannapov, said that the introduction of a ban on the niqab could have negative social consequences. Moscow Mufti Ildar Alyautdinov said he would support the ban only if a link was established between wearing the niqab and extremism.

Meanwhile, clothing covering the face is prohibited in a number of countries with a predominantly Muslim population – Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Morocco. In 2023, similar measures were taken in Uzbekistan. The authorities of Tajikistan went even further and even banned the hijab – a headscarf that covers the head of a representative of the Muslim community, but leaves the woman’s face uncovered. The hijab was included in the list of “alien clothing.” The authorities explained the introduction of the ban by the fight against superstitions and fanaticism.