Kommersant: The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the United States of trying to undermine its chairmanship of the “nuclear five”

Russia views the visa delay as an attempt by the United States to undermine its chairmanship of the nuclear five. This was reported to the Russian Foreign Ministry, writes “Kommersant”.

The current situation with visas was called outrageous by the Foreign Ministry. At the same time, the US Embassy in Moscow assured Kommersant that the United States “takes seriously its obligations as the host country of the UN.” The American diplomatic mission emphasized that they issue “hundreds of visas” to delegates from Russia every year.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov, said that Russia demands the launch of arbitration against the United States due to the failure to issue visas to two diplomats who were sent to participate in negotiations in the “nuclear five” format.