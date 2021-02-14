Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said he was confident in the full implementation of Nord Stream 2. He noted that the project is 95 percent ready. RIA News…

Novak also said that the risk of not using the pipeline is excluded. He explained that “the European partners are interested in this and this project is fully consistent with European legislation.”

However, the confrontation between the interests of Russia and the United States remains, since the American partners want to deal with the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU countries. The Deputy Prime Minister called this action of the United States “non-market methods of competition.”

Novak said in January that the EU is aware that the US sanctions against the Russian project are in fact open protectionism through which Washington hopes to market its LNG.

Nord Stream 2 was originally planned to be completed and put into operation in 2019, but the process was stalled in December due to the fact that the United States threatened the owners of the pipelayers with sanctions.