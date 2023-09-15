Ulyanov announced the psychological terror of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against employees of Russian nuclear power plants

The Permanent Representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the campaign of psychological terror launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) against employees of the Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants is gaining momentum. His words are quoted Online Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Ulyanov emphasized that station workers continue to receive threats. He added that the attacks by the Ukrainian army are a clear attempt to put pressure on personnel. “Moreover, the Ukrainian side posts numerous intimidating materials on social networks,” the diplomat said.

Ulyanov, during a speech at a session of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, called on members of the organization to condemn these unlawful acts by the Ukrainian authorities.

