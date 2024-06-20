Vietnam and Russia signed eleven cooperation agreements this Thursday, during the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hanoi in matters of energy, science and education and signed a joint declaration in which they committed to deepening their historic relationship.

According to the criteria of

The agreements were signed at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi in the presence of Putin and the country’s president, To Lam, and among them, up to four stand out in educational matters, both among government organizations and universities, as well as documents on nuclear energy and disease prevention, according to the Vietnamese press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on stage during an event with Vietnamese President To Lam. Photo:AFP Share

In addition, signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the state company Petrovietnam and Novatek, the largest independent producer of natural gas in Russia.

“Russia attaches great importance to strengthening relations with Vietnam,” said the Russian president after a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam.

Russia attaches great importance to strengthening relations with Vietnam

“We have expressed mutual interest in creating a reliable and adequate security architecture in the Asia-Pacific that is based on the principles of not resorting to force, the peaceful resolution of disputes and where there is no space for closed political-military blocs,” he stated.

According to what Putin published in the Vietnamese Communist Party’s newspaper regarding his visit, the Russian gas company Novatek plans gas projects in the Asian country, while the state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to create a center for nuclear energy and technologies.

The two sides signed another agreement between Vietnamese asset manager BVIM and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign investment fund established by Moscow in 2011, as well as other scientific and judicial cooperation.

President To Lam also announced the signing of a joint declaration to “deepen” the relationship of strategic cooperation between both countries, without providing more details at the moment.

“I firmly believe that with the success of President Putin’s visit to Vietnam and the determination of our leaders, relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen in the future,” he said.

Images of the flags of Vietnam and Russia during an official visit by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Photo:AFP Share

The other points on Vladimir Putin’s agenda in Vietnam

Putin, who arrived in Vietnam early this Thursday after an unusual trip to North Korea, country with which it agreed the day before to offer mutual military assistance in case of aggression, travels with the Foreign Ministers, Sergei Lavrov; Energy, Sergei Tsiviliev; the Deputy Minister of Defense, Alexandr Fomin; and the director of the federal agency for military-technical cooperation, Alexandr Mijéev.

After his triumphant welcome in North Korea, Putin received a more formal welcome at the presidential palace in Hanoi, with cannon shots and soldiers in formation.

Russian flags and an important security device were seen on the streets of Hanoi to welcome him.

The Russian leader also met this Thursday in Hanoi with the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, the man with the most power in the country, and he plans, among other events, to attend a banquet in his honor before leaving the Asian country around 8:30 p.m. local time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fallen Heroes Monument in Hanoi. Photo:AFP Share

Relations between Russia and Vietnam have their historical roots in the wars involving the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which benefited from the military support of its Soviet “big brother” to defeat the capitalist South and unite the country in 1975.

Moscow remains the main arms supplier to Vietnam, but volumes have declined in recent years, despite growing tensions in the South China Sea, where Hanoi fears Beijing’s expansionist goals.

Receiving Putin in Vietnam, the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC), could irritate Vietnam’s Western partners, starting with the United States, which consider the Asian country, with 100 million inhabitants, strategic for the manufacturing and production of semiconductors, among others.

Last year, both Chinese President Xi Jinping and American President Joe Biden visited Hanoi. The country tries to maintain the same distance between the two rival superpowers, in accordance with the flexible precepts of its so-called “bamboo diplomacy” that combines prudence and pragmatism.