“We will not delay in deterring any threat from Russia and defending our interests and allies in accordance with Article 5 of the NATO Charter,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby stressed that the timing of placing US forces on high readiness is linked to a joint decision with European countries.

The Pentagon confirmed that the NATO intervention and deterrence force in Europe, related to the Ukraine crisis, exceeds 40,000 soldiers.

The pace of unrest is escalating on the Russian-Ukrainian border, amid international accusations that Moscow is seeking to invade Ukraine and install a president loyal to it, while Washington has begun evacuating the families of its employees at its embassy in Kiev.

A state of alert prevails in Ukraine, with Russia amassing more than 100,000 soldiers on the border between the two countries, warning that Moscow is close to launching an “invasion” of its lands, while the West is trying through shuttle tours to conduct diplomatic negotiations with Russia to avoid a deterioration of the situation while threatening sanctions. strict.

Russia denies it is planning an attack but says it may take unspecified military action if a list of demands is not met that would prevent the United States and NATO from expanding eastward into areas the Kremlin considers to be within its sphere of influence.