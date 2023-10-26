Russia terminated the agreement with Ukraine on border cooperation

Russia and Ukraine have terminated the cooperation agreement for the development of checkpoints across the Russian-Ukrainian state border. The document was signed in Donetsk on October 18, 2011, a message from the Russian Foreign Ministry was published on the official website legal information.

As indicated, the agreement between the governments of the two countries was terminated on Wednesday, October 11.

In addition, on October 15 of this year, the agreement between Russia and Ukraine on scientific and technical cooperation also ceased to apply. The document was signed in Moscow on August 27, 1996.

In June, State Duma deputies denounced the agreement between Russia and Ukraine on cooperation in the use of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait. As clarified, the need for such a decision is due to the fact that Ukraine lost the status of a coastal state in relation to the mentioned waters after the annexation of the DPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia.