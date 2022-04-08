Russia and Ukraine continue to want to negotiate in Turkey despite the global shock caused by the discovery of dozens of bodies in the Ukrainian city of Buchaa Turkish official said on Friday.

(Read: Putin seeks a victory in Donbas for May 9, according to France)

“Russia and Ukraine want to meet again in Turkey, but they are far from achieving a common text,” said this official source, who preferred not to be quoted.

(You are interested in: UN General Assembly suspends Russia from the Human Rights Council.)

According to these sources, who did not give any date for a possible new meeting, the status of Crimea and Donbas (eastern Ukraine) remains a complicated issue.

The news comes hours after the declarations of the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who ruled that the images of the Bucha massacre “eclipsed the negotiations”.

Likewise, Cavusoglo had said on Thursday that “Russia and Ukraine seem ready to meet again in Istanbul”this in the Brussels press during the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting this April 7th.

Turkey has hosted two meetings of the delegations of both countries, but the “positive atmosphere that emanated from them has been overshadowed” by the massacres that occurred in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu admitted on Thursday. .

DEVELOPING NEWS…

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– Ukraine: at least 39 killed in missile attack on train station

– She is Ketanji Brown, the first afro justice of the US Supreme Court.

– Mexico: bus crash leaves at least 60 injured