Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed a TASS news report that “several long discussions” took place on Friday with the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks between the two sides, without giving details of the talks.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin said Russia had made a new written offer to Kiev, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not seen or heard of it.

It remains unclear whether the two sides can resume their faltering peace efforts, more than eight weeks after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In separate comments on Friday, Lavrov, who had previously accused Kyiv of slowing down the peace process, sounded pessimistic about peace talks.

“They have now stopped because our last proposal, which was delivered to the Ukrainian negotiators about 5 days ago and was drafted taking into account the comments we received from them, remains unanswered,” he told a news briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel in a phone call earlier Friday that Kyiv was unwilling to search for mutually acceptable solutions.

Putin accused the Ukrainian side of being “hesitant and changing its words” in the negotiations.

After some apparent progress was made in March, the atmosphere at the peace talks was soured over Ukrainian accusations of Russian forces committing atrocities in a town near Kyiv as they withdrew from the area.

Russia has denied the accusations, saying they are aimed at obstructing peace efforts and are used as a pretext to impose more Western sanctions on Moscow.

Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers to Ukraine on February 24 in what it described as a “special operation” to paralyze its neighbor’s military capabilities and eliminate what it describes as dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces resisted fiercely, and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an attempt to force it to withdraw its forces.