In detail, Russia continued to bomb Kyiv for the second day in a row after firing a barrage of missiles at the Ukrainian capital on New Year’s Eve and on the first day of the new year, while Russian media reported that a Ukrainian drone damaged an energy supply facility in the Russian Bryansk region.

Drop a march on Kyiv

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced today, Monday, that the wreckage of a drone had fallen on the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, and one person was injured.

The mayor stated that the wreckage of a drone fell on the northeastern region of the capital early Monday morning, injuring one person.

Klitschko said on the messaging app Telegram that a 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv after the wreckage of a drone fell on a road there and damaged a building.

Reuters could not verify the information from independent sources.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said the wreckage of a drone fell on a road in the northeastern region of Kyiv, damaging a building.

Drop 9 marches

The Ukrainian regional military command in the east of the country said that the air defense systems destroyed “9 Iranian-made Shahed drones” over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhya regions by the early hours of this morning.

Russian media reported that explosions were heard in the Zaporizhia region, which is under the control of Kyiv.

A member of the regional administration of Zaporizhia, Vladimir Rogov, said on his Belgram account that “explosions were heard in the regional center temporarily occupied by the Zelensky regime. Citizens reported at least three explosions.”

She added that according to the air raid warning map issued by the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, warnings of raids were issued in the capital, Kyiv, and the regions of Vinnytsia, Zhitomir, and Chernigov.

Warnings also included Sumy, Poltava, Cherkassy, ​​Kharkiv, Kirovograd, Nikolaev and Dnepropetrovsk.

And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, on Sunday, the destruction of the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, which is specialized in manufacturing attack drones, noting that warehouses and launch sites for Ukrainian drones were also destroyed.

Bombing of an energy facility in Bryansk, Russia

On the other hand, Russian reports stated that a Ukrainian drone damaged an energy supply facility in the Russian Bryansk region. The reports quoted the Russian governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying that the Ukrainian march carried out an attack on the Klimovsky district in the Bryansk region, located near the border with Ukraine. which damaged a power supply facility.

Today, Monday morning, Bogomaz said on his Belgram account that a Ukrainian march attacked the Klimovsky district, indicating that there were no injuries as a result of the attack, and that all emergency services are working at the site.

He explained that as a result of the attack, “the power supply station was damaged, and there is no electricity in the village.”