Russia and Ukraine: minute by minute of the possible invasion in Europe

The United States reiterated this Sunday that there is a high possibility that a Russian attack in Ukrainewhile Kiev said it wanted a meeting with Russia and other members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) within the next 48 hours to discuss the buildup of Russian troops on their border.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of ignoring his government after Kiev invoked a section of the Vienna Convention on Friday.

As reported by the White House in a statement, the US president contacted his Ukrainian counterpart and told him that U.S it will respond “quickly and decisively” together with its allies and partners to a Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Now the responsibility lies with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who will travel to Kiev on Monday and to Moscow on Tuesday.

Scholz could be facing one of the last chances to get out of the crisis diplomatically and with a declared mission: “Try to see how we can guarantee peace in Europe”, which is facing its worst security crisis since the end of the war. Cold War.

A group of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out exercises and military maneuvers this weekend. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK