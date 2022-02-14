Russia and Ukraine: minute by minute of the possible invasion in Europe

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ukrainian troops training in high radiation areas
Kiev demands a meeting with Moscow in the next 48 hours amid escalation fears.
February 14, 2022, 06:29 AM
The United States reiterated this Sunday that there is a high possibility that a Russian attack in Ukrainewhile Kiev said it wanted a meeting with Russia and other members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) within the next 48 hours to discuss the buildup of Russian troops on their border.
(Also: US Intelligence fears Russia is ready to attack Ukraine)
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of ignoring his government after Kiev invoked a section of the Vienna Convention on Friday.
(Read here: History of the Colombian who plays in Ukraine, in the midst of war tension)
As reported by the White House in a statement, the US president contacted his Ukrainian counterpart and told him that U.S it will respond “quickly and decisively” together with its allies and partners to a Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Now the responsibility lies with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who will travel to Kiev on Monday and to Moscow on Tuesday.
Scholz could be facing one of the last chances to get out of the crisis diplomatically and with a declared mission: “Try to see how we can guarantee peace in Europe”, which is facing its worst security crisis since the end of the war. Cold War.
Several countries ask their citizens to leave Ukraine
The UK, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands are among the nations that have urged their citizens to leave as soon as possible.
World stocks fall
Investors dump riskier assets, seeking havens like gold and sovereign bonds. Losses rise to more than 3 percent in Europe and Wall Street futures predict a bad day.
On Wednesday the escalation could occur
Wednesday is noted as another key day. Some media have published that the US authorities consider, based on espionage reports, that day as the most likely date for the start of hostilities, according to reports from President Joe Biden’s call to his allies last Friday.
February 14, 2022, 06:29 AM
