Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russian forces have launched their new offensive on eastern Ukraine.

“We can now confirm that the Russian troops have started the battle for Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now engaged in this offensive,” the president said.

His message was preceded by warnings from other high-ranking officials in his government such as his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, who had announced shortly before that “the second phase of the war had begun.”

Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on Monday that Russia tried to break through Ukraine’s defenses “almost along the entire front in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.”

He said Russian forces had captured the town of Kreminna, some 50 kilometers away from Kramatorsk, but said Ukrainian forces are “holding the line” in other areas.

At the end of March, a month after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow declared the end of the first phase of its offensive and announced that it would now concentrate its efforts on the “complete liberation” of the Donbas region in the east of the country.

Many analysts interpreted that message as an implicit acknowledgment by Vladimir Putin’s government that it had failed to conquer kyiv, where Russia concentrated much of its efforts during the first month of the invasion in an attempt to topple the Zelensky government.

From then on, Russia began a reorganization of its forces for the offensive, which, according to the Ukrainian government, has already begun.

