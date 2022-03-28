They will start again on Monday 28 March 2022 the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. More than a month ago, the outbreak of the war that shook the whole of Europe. Attacks have intensified throughout the country in recent days, but the Ukrainians are resisting. For three days there will be gods interviews in which it is hoped to finally find a peace agreement.

After the many unsuccessful video conference talks in recent days, face-to-face meetings will finally be held between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in a third country that will be Turkey and not Belarus. To affirm it is David Arahamiyamember of the Ukrainian delegation.

The Moscow government and the Kiev government have at least reached an agreement on where to hold face-to-face meetings. The delegations will meet in the Turkish city of Istanbul: for weeks the government of the country has proposed itself as a mediator in order to be able to resolve the conflict quickly.

After the face-to-face meeting between the two foreign ministers Lavrov and Kuleba, which ended with nothing, Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, called the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, stressing that it would be good to establish a ceasefire.

This is the comment from the Turkish president’s office:

Erdogan stressed the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region.

The whole world is pinning its hopes on the new negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at the end of March 2022

Everyone hopes that these meetings will be the decisive ones. The good news is that for once the delegations will not meet for just one day, but for three days of negotiations. And this, for the experts, is good.

It starts on Monday 28 March 2022 and ends on Wednesday 30 March 2022. Probably the Turkish intermediaries will understand the different positions on the first day before the actual face-to-face on Tuesday and Wednesday.