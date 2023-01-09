Russia ended this Sunday the unilateral truce that it decreed on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas and advanced multiple attacks on the entire battlefront in Ukrainian territory.



Despite the fact that the fighting did not cease at any time during the 36-hour Russian ceasefire, the attacks intensified this Sunday, as admitted by both sides.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for example, claimed that it killed more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers in two military “dormitories” in the Ukrainian stronghold of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region.

The Russian artillery launched a “massive missile attack” against two bedrooms in that city after receiving “reliable” information about the location of the Ukrainian contingent, explained General Igor Konashenkov.

In both dormitories there were more than 1,300 soldiers, of whom more than 600 perished under Russian bombs, a death toll that was not confirmed by kyiv.

The Russian military spokesman described the bombing as a “revenge operation” for the Ukrainian attack carried out at midnight from December 31 to January 1 against a Russian military unit in the city of Makiivka, also in Donetsk.

At least 89 Russian soldiers and reservists were then killed in the HIMARS missile barrage after kyiv tracked down the said soldiers due to the massive use of mobile phones to congratulate their relatives on the New Year.

A building affected in the Russian bombing in Ukraine.

Once the truce ended last midnight, Konashenkov specified, The Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk, Lugansk and Kharkov regions on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, Russian troops have shot down five Ukrainian planes: two Su-25s, one Su-27, one Su-24 and one MiG-29.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops have also attacked the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia in the last 24 hours, including a UN mission.

“Even at Christmas the enemy does not stop terror against the civilian population,” Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkov’s military administration, denounced on Telegram.

Even at Christmas the enemy does not stop terror against the civilian population

at the time, Russia and Ukraine announced on Sunday the exchange of 100 soldiers from both sides who were taken prisoner during the fighting on Ukrainian territory.

The released Russian soldiers will be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Presidency reported the release of fifty of its soldiers, including 33 officers and 17 sergeants and privates.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE

