The Kremlin assured this Wednesday that the negotiations between Moscow and kyiv continue despite the accusations of “war crimes”.” in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which Russia flatly rejects.

“The work continues. There is still a long way to go,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his daily press conference. Peskov recalled the words of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who said on Tuesday that Bucha’s “assembly” occurred just when “some light” was finally seen in the negotiations with kyiv.

Despite this, the Kremlin spokesman assured that the work continues, although it is developing “slower” than Moscow would like. Peskov also reiterated that the Russian withdrawal from some areas of northern Ukraine, including the kyiv region, was a step aimed at creating more favorable conditions for the negotiating process.

The Kremlin assured this Tuesday that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin was ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskybut stressed that “such a meeting will be possible only after an agreement is reached on the final document of the negotiations between Moscow and kyiv.”

Zelensky also spoke in favor of continuing the talks despite what happened in Bucha. “The easiest thing would be to interrupt the negotiations,” said the Ukrainian leader.

New package of sanctions

I cannot tolerate any indecision after everything we have experienced in Ukraine and everything the Russian troops have done.

Western countries to announce new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday after the discovery of numerous civilian bodies in Bucha, although punitive measures remain insufficient for the Ukrainian authorities, who are preparing to defend the east of the country, which has become Moscow’s main objective.

After several packages of measures in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the United States plans to adopt new sanctions against Russia, in coordination with the European Union and the G7, aimed in particular at prohibiting new investments in this country.

But Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky told the Irish parliament on Wednesday that some EU leaders were “undecided” and urged the EU to take even tougher action.

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a corpse lying on a street in Bucha. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president had asked the UN Security Council to act “immediately” against Russia for its “war crimes” committed, according to him, by Russia. “They dismembered, cut their throats, raped the women and killed them in front of their children,” Zelensky told the UN.

Ukraine hopes that the Europeans will impose stronger sanctions on energy supplies, although the effects of the measures already adopted are being felt in Russia.

The European Union will have to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas “sooner or later”, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

Ukraine will also be on the agenda of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, to be held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, where they will discuss the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“I don’t want to give details, but the supply of anti-tank weapons and air defense systems is being examined“said the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg. Although Ukraine is not a member of NATO, nothing prevents aid from being provided to it.

The Russian refusal

Russia rejects any accusation of abuses and accuses the Ukrainian authorities of preparing “setups” so that the Russian government is condemned and punished.

The Kremlin denies killing civilians and claims that the images of Bucha and other places are montages made by the Ukrainian forces or that the deaths occurred after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

That version “is untenable,” said the German government spokesman, Steffen Hebestrei, considering that the satellite images prove it. Satellite images captured when the city was under Russian control show what appear to be bodies lying in the streets, where they were later found by Ukrainian forces and journalists.

“The latest news of the war in Ukraine (…) shows new atrocities, such as the Bucha massacre, [muestran] horrendous cruelty, Pope Francis said Wednesday. For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the civilian deaths in Bucha “do not seem to be far from genocide.”

“This is a deliberate campaign to kill, torture, rape and commit atrocities,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The information and images about Bucha “are deeply disturbing,” said a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian.

The UN General Assembly will proceed Thursday to vote on a request by Western countries to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

