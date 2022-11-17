In the midst of the crisis generated by the missile that fell in Poland and a new wave of Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure, Moscow and kyiv showed that diplomacy follows its own rhythm and announced the renewal of the agreement to export cereals and fertilizers. The agreement to keep the Black Sea corridor open expired this Saturday and will be extended for another 120 days. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, pointed out that this agreement is essential “to lower food and fertilizer prices and avoid a global food crisis (…) The initiative demonstrates the importance of discreet diplomacy and finding multilateral solutions”. A small door to hope.

The UN and Turkey are the guarantors of this agreement by which, as Recep Tayyip Erdogan recalled, “more than eleven million tons of grain and food products have been exported to people in need through nearly 500 ships during the last four months.” The pact was signed in July in Istanbul and a Joint Coordination Center is maintained in this city in which all parties work in coordination. Ukraine tried to extend the agreement to more ports and extend it for at least one year, but there was no consensus and it will continue to export from Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi for at least four more months. Russia, for its part, trusts that the situation will be unblocked so that it can send its fertilizers abroad. The treaty was put on hold for a few days by Russia after an attack on its ships, but it was finally extended.

The agreement was extended on a day marked by the exchange of statements between Joe Biden and Volodímir Zelenski. The missile that hit Poland has been the cause of the biggest disagreement between kyiv and its allies since the start of the war. Biden maintained that it is a Ukrainian anti-aircraft projectile and his namesake in kyiv moderated his speech somewhat in his speech at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in which he confessed that “I don’t think the world knows 100 percent what happened either.” . However, before concluding his participation, he said he was “sure” that it is not a projectile launched by Ukraine. So Zelensky did not back down. kyiv’s insistence was rewarded and Poland authorized the presence of its experts in the investigation, as they demanded from the outset.

Foreign support is key to keeping up with some Russians who are losing ground in Kharkov or Kherson, although they keep thousands of soldiers on Ukrainian soil. Diplomacy has achieved some progress, but for the moment a possible ceasefire during the winter seems distant, a possibility raised by different military analysts. Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov accused kyiv of being “reluctant to resolve the conflict and enter into negotiations” and Zelensky replied that they do not want peace, they just want to “cause as much pain and suffering as possible.” Ukraine is in a favorable military dynamic after the liberation of Kherson and thinks that a truce can only serve to rearm the Russians for the spring.

Faced with the enemy push, Russia resorted to the cold war for another day to try to make its adversary back down. The missiles punished the energy infrastructure for the umpteenth time, this time the gas, and the attacks are increasingly precise. “The situation is serious, the most serious in history,” said Volodímir Kudritski, director of Ukrenergo, the national electricity company, who denounced six waves of attacks against the country’s energy infrastructure since the beginning of October. The official balance raises the damaged infrastructure to 40% and Zelenski has already warned that “if we survive this winter, and we will survive, we will definitely win this war.”

Cities like Odessa, far from the front and which until now enjoyed an apparent normality, have seen how the electricity supply has been cut off and now the generators roar on the sidewalks as the only solution. For the ordinary citizen, the lack of light and the cold have become the biggest concerns at this time when the snow begins to appear for the first time in a winter that promises to be very long. The war now also knocks on the doors of all Ukrainians far from the fighting and takes the form of blackouts and a cold that penetrates the walls and gets into the bones.