The Kherson region is located on the border of the Crimea, and this province in southern Ukraine represents a vital supply line, given its views of the Sea of ​​Azov as well as the Black Sea, in addition to its proximity to the mouth of the Dnipro River.

On Friday, Moscow confirmed that its forces had completed their withdrawal from Kherson, the only regional capital that Moscow had controlled since the beginning of the war, while Kyiv announced the restoration of dozens of mine-strewn areas in the south after this withdrawal.

According to Ukrainian reports and officials, the residents of the city received the Ukrainian forces with great joy, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on his Twitter account a video clip showing some individuals removing a sign from a street with the Russian flag on it.

Shattered buildings and a destroyed truck on the highway to Kherson are evidence of the former front line in the nearby Posad Pokrovsky district.

Ukrainian soldiers also set up checkpoints and stopped waving at Ukrainian army vehicles as they entered the city, according to Agence France-Presse.

With the Ukrainian army entering the city of Kherson, the Ukrainians achieved 6 gains nearly 9 months after the start of the Russian attack on the city last February.

According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, Kyiv has won several gains that may change the course of the war in the country, including:

• Controlling the Crimean Gate and depriving the Russians of the land corridor linking the peninsula with the Black Sea.

• The approach of long-range Ukrainian artillery to the Crimea, which Moscow considers of vital importance to its interests.

• The peninsula’s fresh water supplies are endangered, as Russia needs this water for the population and its many military installations, and to irrigate the arid lands of the region.

• Cutting off the logistical supply routes for the Russians and the ability to attack other supply lines such as the Zaporizhia region.

• The restoration of Kherson has symbolic significance and gives morale and confidence to the Ukrainians to defend the rest of their lands.

• The city gives Kyiv control over some areas along the coast of the Black Sea, which is an important artery for the export of its food commodities to foreign markets.

Military analyst Oleksandr Mosenko said that the loss of Kherson would be a great moral blow to the Kremlin, noting that Russia was currently unable to move forward to the cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa, which Moscow sought to seize.

“It is clear that the loss of Kherson and its bridge will have consequences for Russia’s image and will be viewed negatively within the country,” he adds.

What is Russia’s plan after the withdrawal?

And about Moscow’s plan after the withdrawal from Kherson, retired Australian general, Mick Ryan, told Sky News Arabia: “You must first know if this Russian withdrawal is real or forms part of a deception campaign to drag the Ukrainians into a battle that the Russians are preparing for.”

He adds that this withdrawal is likely to coincide with a plan for the Russian army that may be based on several points, including:

• Expanded strategic strikes elsewhere in Ukraine.

• Continuing to strike Ukrainian energy facilities and the so-called “energy war” against Kyiv.

• Seeking long-range offensive weapons that are much smaller than their own after some stocks run out, and it is likely to resort to Iran.

What will the Ukrainian army do?

And about Ukraine’s next steps after entering the strategic city of Kherson, Ryan says:

• It is unlikely that the Ukrainian forces will cross on a large scale to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River soon.

• This will be done through a carefully planned massive operation that will force the Ukrainians to attack in a dense series of Russian defensive areas on the eastern bank of the river.

• The Ukrainians will work to weaken and hit the logistical and leadership supply lines for the Russians.

• Launching attacks towards the south to try to regain other cities captured by Moscow and hitting Russian targets to support their future attacks.

Field forecasts on the ground

As for the researcher in military affairs, Mina Adel, he tells Sky News Arabia that the entry of Ukrainian forces into Kherson will lead to some field changes in the course of the battles, including:

• Ukrainian artillery approaches the Russian forces stationed in Crimea, making it easier to target them.

The Russians are aware of this and will carry out extensive sorties with early warning and reconnaissance aircraft from Crimea to target Ukrainian artillery batteries.

• On the other hand, it is expected that the flights of the NATO reconnaissance fleet will be intensified as an attempt to support the Ukrainians to complete the battle and exploit the loopholes of the Russian defensive lines to carry out attacks through the Ukrainian special forces or the Ukrainian suicide marches.