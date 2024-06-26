The Ministry of Defense showed a video of the Russian Armed Forces returning from Ukrainian captivity

Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, June 25, exchanged prisoners of war according to the “90 to 90” formula. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

June 25 this year As a result of the negotiation process, 90 Russian military personnel, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In exchange, 90 prisoners of war were transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Russian Ministry of Defense

The released Russian military personnel will be transported by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to Moscow, where they will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Everyone receives the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided mediation in the negotiations, the department noted.

Later, the Ministry of Defense published footage of the return of Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity. The video shows them being transported by bus, providing food, water, and warm clothing.

Zelensky confirmed information about the exchange

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the information from the Russian Defense Ministry about the exchange of prisoners in the “90 for 90” format.

Warriors of the National Guard, Navy, Army, terrorist fighters, border guards. Those who defended Mariupol. Those who defended the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Those who were in the Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Lugansk directions Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

On June 20, ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleg Tsarev predicted the preparation of a large exchange of prisoners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for people from the Russian Armed Forces according to the formula “240 to 240.” At the same time, he allowed the exchange of not only soldiers, but also political prisoners.

More than 40 prisoner exchanges have already taken place between Moscow and Kiev

On June 19, the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, reported that about 40 prisoner exchanges had already taken place between Moscow and Kiev.

The process is difficult, but the Ministry of Defense and the FSB are doing a lot to ensure that the processes do not stop Tatiana Moskalkova Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia

She recalled that she had previously published a list with the names of 430 Ukrainian fighters. Moscow is ready to transfer them to Kyiv, having received its prisoners of war on the same conditions. However, this caused a negative reaction in Ukraine.