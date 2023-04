Sunday, April 16, 2023, 9:05 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, Andrei Yermak, confirmed yesterday the return of 130 Ukrainian soldiers in the framework of a “big exchange” of prisoners with Russia on the occasion of the celebration of Orthodox Easter.

“All of them were captured in the areas…

This content is exclusive for subscribers