This Monday, Russia and Ukraine carried out an exchange of more than 300 prisoners of warat least 150 from each side, as reported by the authorities of both countries. In total, 189 Ukrainians and 150 Russians have returned to their territories thanks to the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

“After a process of negotiations on the territory controlled by the kyiv regime 150 Russian soldiers were returned. In exchange, 150 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were handed over,” the Russian Ministry of Defense initially stated. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pointed out that the number of its citizens amounts to 189, among them They were 187 soldiers and two civilians.

“At this time, the Russian soldiers are in the territory of Belarus, where they receive the necessary psychological and medical treatment, and were offered the possibility of contacting their families,” the Russian command stated. “All released soldiers will be transferred to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities of the Ministry of Defense,” he added.

For his part, Zelensky has celebrated the prisoner exchange. “The return of our people from Russian captivity is always very good news for all of us and today is one of those days: our team managed to return 189 Ukrainians home“, he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the president, they include two civilians who were captured in Mariupol during the siege of the city almost three years ago, as well as the soldiers who defended the city and its steel plant “Azovstal”, including those of the Azov regiment.

Soldiers and officers who were captured by Russia during the occupation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Snake Island and various parts of the front line have also returned. “It is a joy that we have managed to bring them back. Today, 189 more families are happy,” Zelensky said.

“We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We are not forgetting anyone,” the president stressed. Many of the returned prisoners of war They remained in Russian captivity for more than two and a half years and suffered illnesses and consequences from their serious injuries, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotaging trades

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the exchange, the first since October 18, has been possible thanks to the humanitarian mediation of the United Arab Emirates. The exchanges became more frequent after Ukraine’s surprise offensive in Kursk in August, which led to the capture of hundreds of Russian soldiers.

However, Russia has accused Ukraine of sabotage prisoner exchanges by focusing its attention on the exchange of fighters from the “nationalist battalions”, something that kyiv has denied. These Ukrainian battalions, made up of volunteers, have been the most combative units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the war. At the beginning of the conflict they were not part of the Ukrainian Army, but later they joined the Armed Forces.

According to Moscow, this year within the framework of the exchanges the Russian side proposed to hand over Ukraine 935 prisoners of war, of which kyiv only accepted 279always according to the information provided by Russia. According to Zelensky, 3,956 people have so far returned from Russian captivity – in 59 exchanges since the start of the invasion – including 1,358 who returned in 11 exchanges in 2024.