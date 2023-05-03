Russia has launched this Wednesday the third barrage of night attacks against Ukraine in the last six days. The kyiv forces, for their part, have attacked various targets on Russian soil using unmanned flying devices. The most devastating has caused a huge fire, still unextinguished, in a fuel depot near the port of Taman, in the Krasnodar region, in front of the Kerch bridge. Russian drones have also hit a Ukrainian oil plant in the Kirovograd area, in the town of Kropivnitsky, as reported by the head of the local military administration, Andrii Raikovich, who has assured that there were no victims. During the early hours of this Wednesday, several regions of Ukraine, including Kiev, have suffered another massive attack, the third in less than a week, although this time not with missiles, but with Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed 136, he has assured. the Ukrainian authorities. Standard Related News If Moscow intensifies its offensive with a wave of nighttime bombings Rafael M. Mañueco Missile attacks leave 35 injured in the Ukrainian city of Pavlograd while a sabotage attributed to Kiev derails a freight train near the border in Russia In Kiev authorities have said that the air defense was able to shoot down all the drones, without specifying their number. The Ukrainian Air Force, for its part, has specified that 26 Shahed participated in the raid, 21 of them were shot down, seven of them in the Dnipro region. One of the devices, however, reached an official building, according to the words through Telegram of the head of the regional military Administration, Sergui Lisak. The building caught fire, but without causing deaths or injuries. Related News War in Ukraine standard If “There is a battle every two hours, a single unit can eliminate 50 enemies a day” Miguel Pérez Ukrainians and pro-Russians confirm the hell of Bakhmut, where the US and Moscow calculate that 35,000 soldiers have died in four months In Kherson, however, civilians have had less luck, Russian drones have hit the only operational hypermarket with a balance of three dead and five injured. In Tokarevka, also in the Kherson region, a man died when a Shahed exploded in the yard of his house, the local police department said, quoted by Ukrainian agencies. The Mykolaiv region was also the target of attacks. Its governor, Vitali Kim, has said that two drones were detected, one of which was shot down and the other fell on the banks of the Dnieper River, near the town of Ochakov, in the small town of Kutsurub, where a fire broke out. in a private home, although without having to regret lethal consequences. Meanwhile, firefighters are fighting the fire at the fuel depot in the vicinity of Taman (Krasnodar). The Russian agency TASS, citing sources from the emergency services, has confirmed that the attack was carried out by a drone, probably Ukrainian. “The fire of a tank with petroleum products on the territory of the JSC Tamanneftegaz company occurred as a result of a drone crash,” the TASS interlocutor assured, also stressing that there are no victims. The Krasnodar authorities maintain that the fire does not represent a danger to the population and no evacuation is planned. Likewise, Ukrainian flying devices hit Russian fortifications in the Belgorod region, where one was injured, and hit a military airfield in the neighboring Briansk region, both bordering Ukraine. According to the Baza Telegram channel, an An-124 aircraft has been damaged. Apparently, five Ukrainian drones took part in the raid and no casualties were reported. Also in Bryansk, on May 1 and 2, the railway has suffered two explosions with homemade bombs. In both cases, as a consequence of the explosions, freight trains made up mainly of tankers derailed.

#Russia #Ukraine #exchange #drone #strikes