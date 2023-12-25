Capitals (agencies)

Russian and Ukrainian officials announced that they shot down military aircraft belonging to the other party in various areas along the thousand-kilometer front of the crisis that has entered its twenty-second month.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said yesterday: “Anti-aircraft platforms bombed a Russian Su-34 fighter bomber near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, which overlooks the Sea of ​​Azov in southern Ukraine.”

Oleschuk wrote on the Telegram application that the plane did not return to its base, but he did not provide further details.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated earlier yesterday that its air defense systems shot down 4 Ukrainian military aircraft during the past 24 hours.

The ministry added in its daily bulletin that its air defenses shot down 3 Su-27 fighter planes and a Su-24 tactical bomber in the Zaporozhye and Dnipropetrovsk regions in southeastern Ukraine. No other details were provided.

This came just two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kiev shot down 3 Russian fighter bombers.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces shot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters and bombers on the southern front. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force also confirmed that the planes were shot down.