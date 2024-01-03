Some 230 Ukrainians and 248 Russians returned to their respective countries, in the largest agreement of this type since the invasion began almost two years ago, as confirmed by authorities on both sides, while the Russian Ministry of Defense thanked the United Arab Emirates for its intercession. which has remained its commercial ally throughout the conflict.

It is the 49th exchange since the outbreak of hostilities on February 24, 2022, as confirmed by Ukrainian Human Rights Defender Dmytro Lubinets. It is also the largest, and includes soldiers who had been held since 2022, after their participation in emblematic battles such as the defense of Mariupol.

“Finally, after a long time, we managed to conclude a very difficult exchange,” reported Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov. “Today 230 Ukrainian defenders returned. Among them are a doctor, defenders of Snake Island and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, who were taken prisoner from the first days of the war; soldiers of Azovstal (the Mariupol steel plant), border guards, police officers, members of the National Guard service and soldiers of the Armed Forces.”

Budanov detailed that the exchange had been prepared for a long time, and confirmed the participation of the United Arab Emirates in the negotiations. Neither the Kremlin nor Emirati officials have given further details about the process.

Static image taken from an official video of the Russian Ministry of Defense that reports on the return of a group of prisoners of war held in Ukraine and exchanged thanks to medication from the United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2024 © Reuters / Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia repels Ukrainian offensive

This Wednesday, Ukraine's air attack against Russian targets continued, seeking to undermine Russian President Vladimir Putin's argument that life continues normally in his country despite the confrontation with the neighboring country, and has raised questions. of pro-Russian militants about the effectiveness in defending the territory.

Kiev forces indicated that they fired two dozen missiles and rockets against the Russian border city of Belgorod, in the continuation of an offensive that began at the end of 2023, and that has increased in response to the Russian New Year's attacks against kyiv .

These are eight Russian-made Tochka-U missiles, capable of carrying cluster munitions and with a range of about 120 kilometers, fired in two rounds, and 13 Vilkha rockets, also distributed in two volleys.

Russia, for its part, claimed that it had used its air defense systems to neutralize 12 Ukrainian missiles in southern border regions.

Accidental attack

Russian warplanes accidentally bombed the village of Petropavlovka, in the southern region of Voronezh, within its own borders, this Wednesday, January 3, causing damage to infrastructure, but without fatalities.

The governor of that Oblast (or region), Alexander Gusev, promised the prompt reconstruction of the nine houses that were affected, as well as the local school, an arts center and an administrative building, and offered compensation to the owners of four cars and a tractor hit by the bombing.

Some people were treated for minor injuries and psychological support was offered to those affected. “Not a single resident will be left without help, we will support them all as much as possible,” Gusev said.

With Reuters and AP