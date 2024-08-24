Russia and Ukraine announced on Saturday that they had exchanged 115 prisoners of war, a deal said to have been brokered by the United Arab Emirates, two weeks after kyiv launched a surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

According to the criteria of

“Another 115 of our defenders returned home today,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported that “115 Russian servicemen taken prisoner in the Kursk region have been returned.”

Russian prisoners Photo:EFE Share

Both countries thanked the United Arab Emirates, which said it had mediated the exchange. “The United Arab Emirates managed to negotiate a new exchange,” the United Arab Emirates’ foreign ministry said. Zelensky said the prisoners exchanged were “soldiers of the National Guard, the Armed Forces, the Navy.” [y] “State Border Guard Service”.

The Ukrainian leader posted photos of a group of men wrapped in Ukrainian flags. Following the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region on August 6, kyiv said it had taken hundreds of Russian soldiers captive.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the 115 Russian soldiers exchanged are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving “psychological and medical help” before their return to Russia. It also released images of the former prisoners near buses in a camp.

kyiv and Moscow have already exchanged prisoners since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

AFP AGENCY