Rusia announced on Saturday the exchange of 206 prisoners with Ukraine103 of each party, following an agreement negotiated by United Arab Emirates, which includes captured Russian soldiers by kyiv in the Kursk border region.

According to the criteria of

In total, “103 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk region were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. “In exchange, 103 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian army were handed over,” it added.

According to the ministry, the UAE has made “mediation efforts” to allow this exchange to take place.

Russian soldiers were captured in the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian Kursk region.

“All the Russian soldiers (exchanged) are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance,” the source added.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet officially confirmed the exchange.

The Ukrainian offensive launched on August 6 in the Russian border region of Kursk took the Russian army by surprise. kyiv announced that it had taken hundreds of Russian soldiers prisoner.

Archive photo from the war in Ukraine. Photo:AFP Share

What the Russian media says

According to Russian media, these prisoners are mostly conscripts and border guards.

Russian conscripts do not fight in Ukraine, but do their one-year mandatory military service on its territory and usually have no real military experience.

On August 24, Russia and Ukraine announced, also with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, an exchange of 230 prisoners, including Russian soldiers taken prisoner in the Kursk region.