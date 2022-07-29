Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of bombing a prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. in territory controlled by Russian separatists, which according to Moscow, left dozens dead.

(You might be interested in: Russia studies conversation date between Lavrov and Blinken)

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack, which killed 40 Ukrainian prisoners and eight prison employees, was carried out with long-range missiles supplied to Ukraine by the United States.

(Read here: They denounce Russian interference in the political crisis in Italy)

This “bloody provocation of the kyiv regime” was intended to deter Ukrainian troops from laying down their arms and surrendering, Moscow said.

Russia said the dead included members of the Azov battalion, a division that gained notoriety for defending the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol from advancing Russian troops.

Ukrainian servicemen at their positions not far from Kyiv (kyiv), Ukraine, March 30, 2022.

‘Horrible war crime’

Following the prison attack, Russian state television showed what appeared to be destroyed cells, with tangled metal beds, but no casualties could be seen.

The Ukrainian military denied carrying out the attack, saying its forces “launched no missile or artillery strikes.” in the Olenivka area.

He blamed Russian troops for being behind the attack with the aim of “accusing Ukraine of having committed war crimes and covering up the torture of prisoners and the executions they carried out” in the jail.

“Russia committed another horrendous war crime by bombing a prison facility in the occupied Olenivka region where it was holding Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters who were holed up at the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol surrendered in May.

Russian state media reported that some officers, including those from the controversial Azov regiment, were taken to Russia.

Ukraine claims it captured thousands of Russian servicemen during the invasion and began trying some of them for alleged war crimes.

On Friday, a Ukrainian court reduced the life sentence of a Russian soldier convicted in May of killing a civilian in Ukraine to 15 years in prison.

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Attacks in Mikolaiv

Building destroyed by Russian bombing in Ukraine. (File, Archive).

In southern Ukraine, at least five people were killed and seven wounded after a Russian shelling hit a bus stop in the Black Sea town of Mikolaiv, according to regional governor Vitaly Kim.

Mikolaiv is the largest Ukrainian-controlled urban center near the front lines in the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military has launched a counteroffensive to regain control of economically and strategically important coastal territory.

More than half of the population of this city of 500,000 inhabitants has fled since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The Ukrainian presidency said Friday that Russian attacks on the same city hit a humanitarian aid distribution point the day before, injuring three people.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Moscow forces killed eight people and wounded 19 in attacks on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

More world news:

-Changes in Spanish immigration law will allow foreigners to work and reside

-‘Best seller’ in Chile: constitutional text for referendum is sales record

-Mexico: woman was burned alive in front of her son