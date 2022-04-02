SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A Ukrainian negotiator said on Saturday that Russia had indicated that the draft peace treaty documents were at a sufficiently advanced stage to allow direct consultations between the leaders of the two nations, Interfax Ukraine reported.

The agency quoted David Arakhamia as telling Ukrainian TV that Russia accepted Ukraine’s general position, with the exception of Crimea-related issues.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

