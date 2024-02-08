Ukrainian prisoners of war arrive at an undisclosed location near the Russian border | Photo: EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed this Thursday (8) a new exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, as part of which 100 people on each side were released, thanks to the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

“On January 31, as a result of a negotiation process, 100 Russian soldiers who were in danger of death were returned from territories controlled by Kiev. In exchange, 100 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were handed over,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram.

According to Defense, the released Russian soldiers will be transferred to Moscow to receive medical and rehabilitation treatment. “All those released receive the necessary medical and psychological help,” he added.

Russian Defense also highlighted that the return of Russian soldiers was possible thanks to “participation in humanitarian mediation offered by the United Arab Emirates”.

This is the second exchange carried out after the crash, in the Russian region of Belgorod, of the Russian Il-76 military transport plane that was allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners on board and for which Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine.

A week later, Putin said that the incident would not imply the end of the agreement with Ukraine, on the same day that Kiev and Moscow carried out an exchange involving 195 prisoners from each side, the first after the downing of the Russian plane. (With EFE Agency)