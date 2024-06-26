On April 19, Ukrainian soldiers buried another of the endless casualties, Pavlo Petrychenko. | Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EFE

Russian soldiers released this Tuesday (25) in a prisoner exchange with Ukraine arrived this Wednesday (26) by plane in Moscow, according to the Russian Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel.

According to the Defense Ministry, the exchange of 90 Russian prisoners for an equal number of Ukrainian prisoners was the result of a negotiation process in which the United Arab Emirates carried out humanitarian mediation.

The Russian Defense Ministry further stated that those released were transferred to Moscow to receive treatment and begin rehabilitation in military medical institutions.

At the beginning of the month, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin gave an interview to international press outlets in which he put the number of Russian soldiers imprisoned in Ukraine at 1,348 and the number of Ukrainians imprisoned in Russia at 6,465.

According to the Kremlin chief, there is more or less the same ratio, 1 to 5, when it comes to Russian and Ukrainian casualties. (with EFE Agency)