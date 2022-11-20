Moscow, Russia.- Russia and Ukraine they were accused each other this Sunday from bombing the Zaporizhia nuclear power plantlocated in the south of the Ukrainian territory and occupied by the Russian army.

kyiv “does not stop its provocations aimed at creating a threat of a man-made catastrophe in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant“The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday and Sunday, Ukrainian forces fired more than 20″large caliber projectiles“against the plant, the largest in Europe, according to the same source.

The shells exploded between the energy blocks number 4 and 5 and reached the roof of a “special building” located near these blocks, the document added.

The construction houses, among others, a nuclear fuel deposit, said Renat Karchaa, a person in charge of the Russian nuclear energy producer Rosenergoatom, quoted by the official TASS news agency.

Despite the bombardments, “the level of radiation in the area of ​​the plant continues to conform to the norm,” the Russian statement stressed.

The Ukrainian nuclear agency accusedhowever, shortly after the Russians bombed the plant.

“This morning of November 20, 2022, as a result of numerous Russian bombings, there were at least 12 hits against the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom, accusing the Russians “once again” of “endangering the whole world.”

The CEO of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, reported for his part “powerful explosions” that shook the plant on Saturday and Sunday.

“This news (…) is extremely worrying. Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable,” he warned.

Russia, which has been carrying out an offensive in Ukraine since February 24, militarily occupies the territory of the plant.

The plant is located in the Zaporizhia region, one of the territories Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed.

Russia and Ukraine they accuse each other for several months of bombarding the plant compound.