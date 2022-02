A sign indicates the presence of buried mines in the Donetski region of Ukraine.| Photo: EFE Agency

The Ukrainian government issued a recommendation on Sunday (13) for airlines not to fly over airspace over the Black Sea between Monday (14) and Saturday (19). According to a statement from the Ukrainian State Aviation Service, the area was considered “potentially dangerous”.

The Ukrainian move followed a similar notification issued by Russia, which also advised pilots last week not to fly over the same region for the same amount of time. More than 30 vessels from the Russian military fleet are carrying out maneuvers in the Black Sea this weekend.

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine stressed that the measure is not about closing the country’s airspace. According to the agency, the only restrictions apply to the occupied territories of the Russian-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and to the east of the country, where there has been uninterrupted fighting for eight years between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army.