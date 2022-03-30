The negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine met this March 29 in Istanbul in what ended up being, a priori, the most significant advance in the talks since the beginning of the rounds of meetings on the border between Ukraine and Belarus at the end of the February. However, at the meeting between the parties, no progress was made on short-term solutions to key issues such as Donbass or Crimea.

However, issues such as the sovereignty of Donbass, in the Ukrainian southeast, or Crimea, irregularly annexed by Russia in 2014, remained in the thick outline of the session, outside the details of the talks.

Although the advances are not denied, mistrust continues to lead the scene, as Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelenski stated in his usual recorded message published on the presidential website every end of the day.

“Yes, we can qualify the signals we heard from the trading platform as positive. But these signals do not drown out the ruptures of the Russian projectiles,” said the president, who added that “we see no reason to trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction.”

Despite the natural reluctance of the Ukrainian leader, today in Istanbul crucial issues were mentioned for the transition towards the end of the conflict, which could go through the drafting and signing of an international treaty.

In the negotiations, Russia demands Ukraine’s neutrality and its commitment to the nation rejecting its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or any other international military alliance.

In addition, the Kremlin also demands that its neighbors refuse to have foreign military bases on their territory, as well as nuclear weapons.

For its part, Ukraine, which would be willing to accept these conditions, requires in return an international treaty in which at least 11 countries offer security guarantees in the event of Russian aggression or military attack. Only in this way could an agreement be reached, according to Oleksander Chalyi, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating committee.









The countries that guarantee security in Ukraine in the event of an offensive would be, according to the delegation of that country, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom). And they would be joined by Turkey, Poland, Germany, Italy, Israel and Canada.

“Others may join,” added David Arahamiya, the Ukrainian side’s leading negotiator.

However, even if there were an agreement between the parties in conflict, the route of the hypothetical international treaty would not end there, since the guarantor countries would have to formalize their role as such and, furthermore, the text would have to be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine so that, in If approved, this will become part of its Magna Carta.

Said referendum would only be carried out once the de facto withdrawal of the Russian troops was consummated.

After the meeting between the parties, the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, who, together with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, acted as mediator, commented with hope that the meeting on Tuesday, March 29, may mean the opening of a path towards the bilateral summit between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets Russian and Ukrainian negotiators before addressing them, ahead of their face-to-face talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 29, 2022. © via REUTERS – MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO

“We can say that the two sides have come closer. They have made significant progress today. Now, the foreign ministers of both countries will meet and then a meeting of the leaders is planned,” Çavusoglu said at the end of the session.

In the same direction and in the spirit of showing his predisposition for the progress of the negotiation, the leader of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, proposed “an arrangement, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the initiation of the treaty”.

“Radical” military reduction in kyiv and Tchernihiv?

In the middle of the negotiations, the Russian negotiating committee announced that the Kremlin troops would limit their pressure on the capital, kyiv, and other cities in the country such as the northern Tchernihiv, which has been besieged by the Russian army for days.

“In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions to continue negotiations and achieve the goal of reaching consensus and signing an agreement, Russia decided to cardinally reduce military activity around kyiv and Tchernihiv,” said Alexandr Fomin, deputy minister. defense.

BREAKING: Ukraine says Russia is withdrawing some forces from Kyiv and Chernikhiv — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) March 29, 2022



In the hours after the announcement by the Russian government, Tom Wolters, NATO commander and head of the US European Command (EUCOM), confirmed on the afternoon of March 29 before the US Senate Armed Services Committee that “a change in dynamics” is taking place on the part of the Russian military forces around kyiv, which could imply a possible Russian withdrawal to settle its negotiating position.

However, information from the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, alluded on the same afternoon to the fact that Russia demobilized “a small number” of military units in the perimeter surrounding kyiv, but ruled out that it is ” a real withdrawal”, since it still keeps “the vast majority” of its recruits and its defensive material in the area.

“We believe this is a relocation, not a real withdrawal, and we should all be prepared to see a major offensive against other parts of Ukraine,” Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told a news conference.

Russia is repositioning a small numbers of troops away from Kyiv, the Pentagon said, believed to be for use elsewhere in Ukraine. REUTERS/ more follows — Stephen Farrell (@farrellreporter) March 29, 2022



In addition, Kirby, showing his skepticism, commented that “no one should be fooled by the Kremlin’s recent claim that it will suddenly reduce military attacks against kyiv or any other information that it will withdraw all its forces.”

According to the Pentagon, Russian troops are not going to withdraw from kyiv or any other city with the aim of leaving Ukraine, but with the aim of relocating to other areas of the country such as the Donbass region, which has officially become a priority objective. of the Kremlin since the end of last week.

On the ground, journalists working from the Ukrainian capital covering the war reported late in the afternoon of March 29 that, despite the Kremlin’s announcements, anti-aircraft sirens sounded again in kyiv and that loud roars of explosions for several hours.

Russia has said it will scale back its military action on kyiv. At 20:25 the siren sounded. We’ve been hearing nonstop explosions for two hours. – Jairo Vargas Martín (@JairoExtre) March 29, 2022



For this reason, President Zelensky called for not lowering our guard because “the Russian army still has significant potential to continue attacks against our state.”

Crimea and Donbass, outside the details of the negotiation

To the detriment of the particular advances in the talks between the Russian-Ukrainian delegations in Estabulo, there are sensitive matters that were left out of the initial demands of the parties.

Russia claims Ukraine’s military neutrality, although it does not prevent its entry into the European Union (rather, the guarantor countries must actively participate in the future inclusion of the country in the community club) and Ukraine demands guarantees to avoid future military offensives.

However, on the sovereignty of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass, to the Ukrainian southeast; or on the sovereignty of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia irregularly annexed in 2014, there was no proposal for a short-term solution.

Russia recognizes these territories as its own and advanced last week that their defense and total control is the absolute priority of the Kremlin; while Ukraine wants to recover that same space because it considers it an unbreakable part of its national sovereignty.

President of Ukraine Volodymir Zelensky visits the front line of his country’s armed forces against Russian separatists in the Donbass region, Ukraine April 8, 2021 via REUTERS – UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

In order not to hinder the talks on the rest of the points, Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelenski’s advisor and part of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, proposed that the territorial conflict in the southeast of the country be resolved within 15 years, a period in which the parties agree not to use violence on the ground.

Be that as it may, neither Crimea nor Donbass will be part of the possible international treaty in which the parties in conflict could continue advancing soon.

For the moment, the meeting in Istanbul, which was scheduled to continue on Wednesday, March 30, was suspended due to the progress of the conclusions during the first day of talks.

With information from the EFE Agency