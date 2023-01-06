Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of not respecting the ceasefire

This Friday, Russia and Ukraine They accused each other of not respecting the Ceasefire. On the one hand, the Russian army says that its counterpart carried out several attacks in the Lugansk region.

Meanwhile, kyiv says its troops were shelled in Kramatorsk and in Bakhmut. What is the scenario and what does each of the sides say?

The Ministry of Defense of Russia declared today that its troops are limited only to respond to Ukrainian attacks after the entry into force of the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire ordered by the Russian president, Vladimir Putinon the occasion of Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on January 7.

“Despite the fact that since 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT) the group of Russian troops has observed the ceasefire, the kyiv regime continued to attack populations and Russian troop positions with artillery,” said the spokesman for that portfolio, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, quoted by the official TASS agency.

For their part, Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorskin eastern Ukraine, said the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration.

“The occupiers attacked the city with rockets twice,” Kirilo Timoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been hit but there were no casualties.

CARLOS JOSE REYES

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

*With agencies